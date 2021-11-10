Simon Cowell speaks out on Gary Barlow 'feud' ahead of new ITV show

Simon Cowell has insisted he "loves" Gary Barlow as the pair prepare to work on a new TV show together.

Gary is set to join new ITV musical game show Walk The Line which is being produced by Simon.

There's long been rumours of a feud between the duo since Gary Barlow left The X Factor.

But Simon has laughed off any animosity between himself and the Take That star, telling the Mirror newspaper: "I've known Gary for 30 years, I'm mad at him when he is on other shows.

"Now he's on my show and I love him."

It was recently revealed that Gary will be taking over Simon's on screen role on the new show with the music mogul instead staying behind the scenes.

Simon said of the change: "Sometimes I just like to produce the shows. I just took everything into account and realised this was when I needed to step back.

"I actually enjoy producing rather than being in front of the camera."

Walk The Line is due to air on ITV later this year, hosted by Maya Jama.

The new show is described as a high octane series offering music acts a chance to win a life changing prize pot of £500,000 as they perform for the nation and a panel headed up by Gary.

But to win the money, talent alone isn’t enough - the contestants will need nerves of steel as they determine whether to cash out or physically Walk The Line and risk it all to stay in the competition.

Simon said previously "Gary’s musical pedigree is second to none – and we have known each other a long time now - so I am delighted he is picking up the baton for me for the first series of Walk The Line. I know he will do a fantastic job."

Gary added: "When Simon calls it’s usually with something fairly extraordinary.

“I’m so excited to be involved in a brand new TV show, and of course my favourite part of Walk the Line is discovering new talent."

An air date for the series is to be confirmed.