The Masked Singer is back for a new series in 2022 - when does it start on TV?

Prepare to commence the new year with more cries of ‘take it off!’ as The Masked Singer returns to ITV.

The show will see a brand new cast of celebrities, complete with new and ever flamboyantly elaborate character costumes, singing and concealing their identities as they try to hide their identity from viewers and the panel.

When does The Masked Singer start?

that The Masked Singer will return to ITV and ITV Hub for its new series very soon in January.

Although an exact start date has yet to be officially confirmed, given the show's typical Saturday air date it's looking likely to launch on 1 January, New Year's Day.

We'll update this article with the official launch date as soon as we have it.

The series is the third to air on ITV.

The audience for the second series’ thrilling conclusion peaked at over 10 million as figuring out ‘who’s that behind the mask?’ became a national obsession.

Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan all return to the panel, heading back to their detective chairs as the guessing game begins all over again.

Joel Dommett hosts the only show that can claim to have moved viewers to tears with a dragon’s emotional rendition of Adele’s Make You Feel My Love, and to have blown away audiences with a leather-clad biking Badger’s performance of Wrecking Ball.

Hoping to join Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts) and Sausage (Joss Stone) in the exclusive Masked Singer winners’ club, a brand-new cast of 12 celebrities playing 12 characters in the show’s signature extraordinary costumes will be taking to the stage to sing in disguise and stump the panel and viewers alike.

