The Real Full Monty 2021 cast revealed as show returns with a 'Strictly' twist

The line up of celebrities on the The Real Full Monty 2021 cast have been revealed.

The celebrity stripping series will be back this year, once again aiming to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks.

Advertisements

First it was the men who bared all, then it was the women’s chance to shine before last year they joined forces to deliver the most daring performance yet in The Real Full Monty on ice.

2021 will welcome Strictly The Real Full Monty as a brand-new line-up of brave celebrities ready to take the strip to a whole new level.

A teaser shares: "Bringing old school glitz and glamour to the all-new supersized strip, this is a Monty dance extravaganza."

Who's on The Real Full Monty?

Those taking part in the show are:

Professional dancers and husband and wife James and Ola Jordan

Love Island favourites Teddy Soares and Demi Jones.

Advertisements

EastEnders actress Laila Morse.

Blue singer Duncan James.

Model Christine McGuiness.

Olympian Colin Jackson.

Musical theatre and Loose Women star Brenda Edwards.

TV presenter Martin Roberts.

Diversity star Ashley Banjo will be back to host, joined by new dance mentors to ensure every move is en pointe, hold on to your glitterballs, this is strictly the most ambitious Full Monty yet!"

Ashley said: "I'm so excited to be working with a new brilliant, bold and brave line-up of celebrities for Strictly The Real Full Monty.

"It’s going to be our biggest musical dance extravaganza yet and we are determined to get the message out there that early cancer checks in intimate areas save lives. So don’t forget to check your bits and baubles this Christmas!"

Strictly The Real Full Monty will air as part of ITV's autumn schedule with further details with an air date to be confirmed.

ITV factual commissioner Kate Teckman added: "This year we’re bringing our message with a bang by adding a huge dose of sequins, sparkles, sambas and salsas to the strip.

Advertisements

"There will also be star guest performances and stunning solos so hold on to your mirror balls – this is strictly the most ambitious Full Monty yet!"

Picture: ITV/Spun Gold