Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is back live on TV tonight and here's all you need to know!

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman present Strictly Come Dancing as the battle in the ballroom intensifies.

The eight remaining couples will take to the floor as they try once again to impress the judges in the studio and the viewers at home.

Once judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, have given their scores, the public will have the chance to cast their votes. The two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewers’ votes will have to face the dreaded dance-off on Sunday’s Results show.

Last weekend saw Adam Peaty and Katya Jones lose their place in the dance off - who will be the next to get sent packing?

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

After six eliminations, and one exit due to injury, currently a total of eight celebs are remaining in the competition.

They include TV chef John Whaite, telly presenter AJ Odudu, singer and musician Tom Fletcher and presenter Dan Walker.

They're joined by actor CBBC presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, chef & social media influencer Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay and TV personality Sara Davies.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances

Here's week 8's Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full...

AJ and Kai: Paso Doble to Game of Survival by Ruelle

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Rose and Giovanni: Couple's Choice to Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Sara and Aljaž: Argentine Tango to No More Tears (Enough is Enough) by Donna Summer and Barbara Streisand

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Tilly and Nikita: Quickstep to I Won't Dance by Damita Jo

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Dan and Nadiya: American Smooth to King of the Road by The Proclaimers

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

John and Johannes: Samba to Acuyuye by DLG

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Rhys and Nancy: Charleston to The Charleston by Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Tom and Amy: Viennese Waltz to Iris by Goo Goo Dolls

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

When is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 13 November at 6:40PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:20PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 as the bottom two couples based on judges' scores and viewer votes is revealed.

The fabulous four - Shirley, Motsi, Anton and Craig - will have the difficult task of deciding who dances into next week and who is out the competition for good.

This weekend's musical performance comes from James Blunt.