The sixth celebrity has been voted off Strictly Come Dancing 2021 in tonight's results.

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing's celebrity dancers and their professional partners once again each took to the dancefloor with nine couples remaining.

As always, they were out to impress the viewers at home - as well as the line up of judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood in the studio.

Adam Peaty and Tilly Ramsay had to dance again and it was Adam who went home in tonight's result.

In tonight's Strictly Come Dancing results, the judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

This weekend, that was Adam Peaty and his partner Katya Jones and Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Both couples performed their routines again: Adam and Katya Jones performed their Jive to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers. Then, Tilly and Nikita performed their Tango to Kings & Queens by Ava Max, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig said: "Firstly, I wouldn’t have put these couples in the bottom. That’s just me personally, but seeing they are there and I’ve got to choose, I’m finding it really difficult tonight and this isn’t like me. But for the reason of a better dancer and a better dance off scenario, I’m going to choose to save Nikita and Tilly."

Motsi said: "I mean, it has been a tough competition. All the couples have performed really, really well. One of the biggest lessons I’ve ever learned while judging is music is key, and I think the couple for me that was more sound to the music is going to be Tilly and Nikita."

Anton said: "Well, this was a great dance off. I’m delighted for both couples performing that well in the dance off. If you have a dance off, you want both people to dance really, really well and they both did. I found it so equal I was desperate for something to happen to make me choose and there was a moment in one of the dances that made me decide and that was Tilly and Nikita."

With three votes to Tilly and Nikita, they stayed in the competition.

Although her casting vote was not needed, Shirley said she would have saved Adam and Katya.

Speaking after his exit, Adam said: "I have absolutely loved every single challenge. I’ve never had a challenge like this. As an Olympian for 16 years, I’ve pushed my body to places that I never thought it could be pushed. This is just a whole new ballgame and I’ve got so much respect for everyone that dances across the world and to all of these contestants and pros that put themselves on the line every single week, it’s just been a great experience."

Adam continued, "I just want to say thank you to Katya, everyone behind the scenes, all the judges, wardrobe, make-up artists… absolutely everyone."

Katya added: "I was not ready to be in this position today. But looking back, this is you, you have done all of this. None of us expected you to come from the Olympics. After the dance off, I looked at him and he had tears in his eyes. Someone who’s an absolute unbeatable machine that we see defending his titles for seven years non-stop, being emotional about dancing. I really think you deserve a lot more appreciation for what you’ve done and I was not ready for this."

Sunday’s Results show opened with a special group routine and also featured a musical performance from The Script.

Adam and Katya will appear live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on the sofa with Rylan for their first interview live on Monday, 8 November from 6:30PM on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Strictly is back next Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.