The professional skaters on Dancing On Ice 2022 have been confirmed with some new faces.

Dancing On Ice will return in the new year on ITV and ITV Hub with a brand new competition.

The line up of celebrities on the cast were previously announced with names including Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays dancer Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden and Popstar and actress Kimberly Wyatt.

They're joined by Paul Gascoigne’s son, dancer Regan Gascoigne, pop star Rachel Stevens, professional dancer Brendan Cole, presenter Ria Hebden, BMX Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte and The Vamps' Connor Ball.

Meet the Dancing On Ice 2022 pros!

Joining the 2022 line up as professional skaters are world class competitive figure skaters Morgan Swales, Tippy Packard and Colin Grafton.

Morgan Swales was inspired to begin ice-skating after watching Dancing On Ice as a child. Now 22, she's competed for GBR and recently worked on Netflix series Zero Chill.

Tippy Packard is a three-time Hong Kong Champion and World Figure Skating competitor who has toured over 40 countries as a show skater after retiring from the competitive sport.

Colin Grafton took up skating aged seven, inspired by the 1998 winter Olympics. He went on to compete internationally as a pairs skater for Team USA and has appeared in some of the most prestigious and glamorous ice shows worldwide.

The trio join returning professionals including Matt Evers - a part of Dancing On Ice since it launched on ITV in 2006 - Alexandra Shauman and husband Łukasz Różycki, Andy Buchanan and wife Robin Johnstone, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Vanessa Bauer, Karina Manta, Joe Johnson and reigning champion pro Angela Egan.

The professional and celebrity pairings will be confirmed in due course.

Dancing On Ice is to begin on ITV and ITV Hub in 2022.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the show usually airs on Sunday nights from January.

Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo will be back on the judges' panel but John Barrowman is departing the series.

ITV said earlier this month: "We thank John for two brilliant years on the Dancing on Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials."

Picture: ITV