Celebrity Ex On The Beach cast confirmed for 2022 series

The cast for the upcoming Celebrity series of Ex On The Beach has been revealed.

Ex On The Beach will return with a brand new reality series on MTV soon.

Those on the cast include familiar faces from the likes of Love Island, Geordie Shore and TOWIE.

Celebrity Ex On The Beach 2022 cast

The cast of the new series will include:

Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson

Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry

RuPaul's Drag Race UK's A'Whora

Love Island's Kaz Crossley

Married At First Sight Australia's Drew Bauer

Too Hot To Handle's Kori Sampson

TOWIE's James Lock

Married At First Sight Australia's KC Osbourne.

Love Island's Mike Boateng

A teaser for the new series shares: "Shake off the winter blues and get ready to be transported to our island getaway as the celebrity singles arrive at the Gran Canaria villa, looking for love and awaiting their fate with the arrival of their exes.

"Pull up your deck chairs, pour yourself a Pina Colada and watch as our bronzed babes are paired up and pulled apart by the Tablet of Terror.

"This series includes a shocking new twist in the form of the Shack of Secrets, causing havoc among the villa by unveiling new exes and dishing out secret missions when our celebs least expect it!"

Celebrity Ex On The Beach 2022 will start on MTV later this year with a start date to be announced.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via NOW TV or MTVPlay.

Ex On the Beach first made its debut on UK TV in 2014. Since then, the show has aired a total of 9 seasons alongside its Celebrity spin-offs.

Narrated by Irish comedian Andrew Maxwell, the show takes single men and women looking for love and jets them out of the country for a sunny holiday getaway. However, they are joined by their exes to shake things up.