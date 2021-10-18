Greg Wise speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Greg Wise has spoken out after his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor and his pro partner Karen Hauer were the third couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

Advertisements

The pair danced a Samba to Macarena by Los Del Rio before finding themselves in the bottom two in Sunday’s results show against Judi Love & Graziano Di Prima.

Following a tight battle in the dance off, it was sadly the end of Greg and Karen's Strictly journey as they became the third couple to leave the competition.

Speaking about his exit on It Takes Two this evening (Monday), Greg shared: "For some reason, I got the fear.

"I got the fear and messed up hugely at the start of the dance. Then, I messed up hugely at the start of the dance the second time around."

He continued: "The lovely thing about it was that we were going out to entertain. We were having this joyful explosion and could there be a better way of being kicked off the show than after doing that dance?"

Karen added: "It was fun. It was exciting. [Greg] did have good hip action, there were hiccups but at the end of the day, it’s how you pick up the dance.

Advertisements

"He didn’t stop and say ‘Oh, I messed up’. The whole thing about the journey and Strictly is how you go on and continue and that’s what you did."

When asked about his legendary lunches and famous homemade jam, Greg said, “I’ve been making lovely lunches everyday for Karen.

"I made everyone jam – I was the jam fairy at the start of it all. I made arancini for the Italian boys because they were missing home and missing their food. I don’t know what anyone’s going to do now I’ve gone!"

Finally, when looking back at their best bits from their time on the show, Greg concluded: "My Strictly experience has been the most beautiful exploration of a world I never knew."

Strictly - It Takes Two continues every weeknight at 6:30PM on BBC Two.

Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Picture: (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy