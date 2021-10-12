The Vamps' star Connor Ball completes Dancing On Ice 2022 line up

The Vamps' star Connor Ball is the final name confirmed for the Dancing On Ice 2022 cast.

The singer is the twelfth and last celebrity to be announced for next year's line up.

The news was confirmed this morning on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and current Dancing On Ice champion Sonny Jay,.

Connor shared: "I’m excited obviously but I’m really nervous. I’m quite clumsy, accident prone. Ice is hard!"

He added: "It was pretty hard to keep the secret. The rest of the band know. They’re super excited for me.”

Further confirmed names for Dancing On Ice this year are soap star Sally Dynevor, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, showbiz presenter Ria Hebden, BMX Olympic medalist Kye Whyte, Paralympic athlete Stef Reid and Love Island's Liberty Poole.

Joining them are Happy Mondays star Bez, musician Rachel Stevens, rugby hunk Ben Foden, singer Kimberly Wyatt and pro dancer Brendan Cole.

Dancing On Ice is to start in 2022.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series usually airs on Sunday nights from January.

As ever, in each episode a line up of twelve celebrities will take to the ice live together with their pro skaters in a bid to impress the panel.

Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo will once again make up the ice panel behind the judges' desk but John Barrowman won't return with rumours Arlene Phillips could join the show.

Picture: ITV