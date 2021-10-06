Former Strictly pro Brendan Cole joins Dancing On Ice 2022 line up

Brendan Cole has been officially confirmed for Dancing On Ice's latest season.

Professional dancer Brendan Cole is the latest celebrity confirmed for the 2022 Dancing On Ice line-up.

Appearing on Loose Women today, Brendan said: “I’m so, so excited. It’s been a while coming now.

"I’ve known I’d be doing the show for quite some time and I want to get started, I’m so excited to be on the show.”

On his ice-skating experience to date he said: “I’ve had one go. I’m a fairly confident person and I like to think I’m going to be good at what I put my hand to or my feet to!

"I was thinking okay I’m going to be fine, I’m going to be out there and I was terrible. I was a bit wobbly. You can expect to be a bit wobbly on ice but I was hoping I was going to be better than I was.

"I’ve got time to learn. I’m just going to embrace the whole experience and I’m very excited to get started.”

He went on to say: “To be off the stage for such a long time now. I think March last year I finished my theatre production and all the lockdowns happened. To be back on a big stage - and this is a very big, very cold stage - I cannot tell you how excited I am.

"It means a lot to us in the entertainment industry to have these opportunities and I’m going to take it with both skates!”

Brendan is the second Strictly Come Dancing star to take to the ice after James Jordan won the show in 2019.

Further confirmed names for Dancing On Ice's latest season are Happy Mondays' Bez, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne and reality star Liberty Poole.

Completing the current line up is singer Rachel Stevens rugby star Ben Foden, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor and Paralympic athlete Stef Reid.

Further names will be announced in the coming days.

The new series of DOI will start on TV in 2022.

Presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the programme usually airs on Sunday evenings from January.

Ashley Banjo and Torvill and Dean will once again make up the judging panel however John Barrowman will not be returning.

Picture: ITV