Paralympian Stef Reid joins Dancing On Ice 2022 line up

Paralympian Stef Reid has been confirmed for the Dancing On Ice 2022 line up.

Stef Reid is a track and field Paralympian who won silver medals in both the Beijing and London Paralympic games.

In an exclusive message on Good Morning Britain today (5 October), Stef announced: "I have some really exciting news.

"I’m going to be picking up a new sport this winter and it comes with a little bit of showbiz. I’m going to be a contestant on Dancing on Ice and it’s a little bit scary but I cannot wait!"

She is the third celebrity confirmed for the 2022 Dancing On Ice line-up.

Also on the official line up for this year's Dancing On Ice are Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor and Happy Mondays' Bez.

The new series of DOI will launch in the New Year.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the programme usually airs on Sunday evenings from January.

As always, in each episode a cast of 12 celebs will skate live alongside their professional skaters to win over the judges.

Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo will be back behind the judges' desk however John Barrowman won't be returning.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV.

