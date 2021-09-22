Great British Bake Off is on air now and here's how to watch and catch up on the latest episodes online.

The new series of Great British Bake Off kicked off in September on Channel 4 with 12 new bakers making their way into the nation's most famous tent.

Advertisements

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas lead the latest batch of bakers through 30 brand-new challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Watch Great British Bake Off online

Great British Bake Off airs Sunday-Thursday nights at 9PM on Channel 4. There are no shows on Fridays or Saturdays.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 Channel 4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 Great British Bake Off page.

Watch Great British Bake Off's past series

At the time of writing, all episodes of Great British Bake Off's most recent five series are available to catch up for free for UK viewers via All4.

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.

Earlier series are available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video here.

As well as the main series the Celebrity specials, Professionals series of Bake Off and Junior Bake Off are all also available to stream.

Advertisements

Is Great British Bake Off on Netflix?

At the time of writing, Great British Bake Off is not available on Netflix for UK viewers

However it is available internationally under the title Great British Baking Show with episodes online here.