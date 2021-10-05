Who left the Great British Bake Off and who was star baker this week? Here are all the results and contestants from the series so far.

It was the third episode of the Great British Bake Off 2021 this week, as the remaining ten bakers competed for victory.

The tent awaited the remaining bakers, as they took their place under the critical eye of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas returning for presenting duties.

This week it was time to bake bread, and the remaining bakers had a lot to prove.

They put their own twist on a classic Italian focaccia in the Signature and headed slightly further east in the technical, making a Greek-inspired snack. Finally, the bakers were tasked with creating an ambitious, artistic Showstopper by rendering decorative designs in milk bread.

Ultimately, this week (5 October) Giuseppe Dell'Anno was crowned star baker while Rochica was the latest to leave.

Recap all the results of the series so far below...

Great British Bake Off 2021 results

Here's the latest on who's left and who was made star baker on the Great British Bake Off...

Week 1 - Cake

Eliminated: Tom - 28-year-old Software Developer from Kent

Star baker: Jürgen Krauss

Week 2 - Biscuit

Eliminated: Jairzeno - 51-year-old Head of Finance from London

Star baker: Jürgen Krauss

Week 3 - Bread

Eliminated: Rochica - 27-year-old Junior HR Business Partner from Birmingham

Star baker: Giuseppe Dell'Anno

The current remaining contestants in the Bake Off for 2021 are...

Amanda Geo - 56-year-old Met Police Detective from London

Chigs Parmar - 40-year-old Sales Manager from Leicestershire

Crystelle Pereira - 26-year-old Client Relationship Manager from London

Freya Cox - 19-year-old Student from North Yorkshire

George Aristidou - 34-year-old Shared Lives Co-ordinator from London

Giuseppe Dell'Anno - 45-year-old Chief Engineer from Bristol

Jürgen Krauss - 56-year-old IT Professional from Sussex

Lizzie Acker - 28-year-old Car Production Operative from Liverpool

Maggie - 70-year-old Retired Nurse & Midwife from Dorset

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4.