Great British Menu will welcome a trio of new judges for its next series in 2022.

Chefs Tom Kerridge and Nisha Katona, and comedian and food podcast host Ed Gamble will join the panel of the hit BBC Two show.

Andi Oliver returns to host as the most talented chefs from across the UK battle it out for the chance to cook at a banquet that, in the year of the BBC’s centenary, will celebrate British creativity through 100 years of television broadcasting.

Tom Kerridge said: “I am so thrilled to be judging Great British Menu, it holds such a special place in my heart having cooked at the banquet twice.

"I’ve been through it, I know the pressure, the highs and the lows, which is what makes it such a brilliant competition and a great show. I can’t wait to meet the chefs and see some of the UK’s finest talent shine."

Nisha Katona, Chef and Restaurateur, commented: “What an absolutely delicious privilege it is to make the ranks of judge on the Great British Menu! As a chef with restaurants across the country I have always been so invested in the sublime skills of our culinary regions.

"Their virtuosity and artistry has always blown me away and to join the happy GBM tribe is nothing less than a dream come true. Pass me a fork!”

Ed Gamble, Comedian and host of food podcast Off Menu, added: “It’s a great honour to be asked to judge on this shining jewel in the BBC’s crown. I’ve been in strict training for the show by eating full meals every hour. Good news: I love food. Bad news: I eat with my mouth open.”

Oliver Peyton and Matthew Fort will leave the programme as judges after 13 years, as will Rachel Khoo who featured as a judge in series 12.

Julie Shaw, Commissioning Editor for Great British Menu said: “I am very excited that Tom, Nisha and Ed will be joining the next series of Great British Menu, between them they bring a huge wealth of knowledge and experience of the UK’s contemporary restaurant and food industry, and we can’t wait for them to get started.

“I would also like to thank Matthew and Oliver for their incredible contribution to Great British Menu over many years, and Rachel for her role last year. They have been a big part of the show’s success, and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Great British Menu will air on BBC Two in early 2022 with filming taking place later this year.