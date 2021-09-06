Jamie Oliver to search for next cookbook star in new Channel 4 series

Jamie Oliver is to lead the search for the next 'cookbook star' in a new Channel 4 series.

Would-be cookery authors are invited to apply for the new TV competition which sees a book deal with Penguin Random House up for grabs.

Celebrity chef Jamie will lead the hunt with the competition open to foodies from all walks of like, from humble home cooks and unknown chefs, to Instagram food-influencers and street food vendors.

Jamie, who has developed 25 cookbooks during his career to make him the biggest selling non-fiction author in UK history, will mentor the contestants, sharing his knowledge and experience to help develop their skills and passion for food.

They must prove to publishers and expert judges - to be announced - they have what it takes to create a bestseller.

Channel 4 share: "The series begins with wannabe cookbook authors from across the country pitching their unique cookbook ideas and signature dishes.

"The panel of experts will pick their favourites to return for the next part of the process, where the competitors must cook more dishes, hone their book concepts and see how well their recipes measure up to testers at home.

"Packed full of incredible food, the series culminates with three finalists bringing their books to life for the judges and industry experts in a final pitch for the ultimate prize.

"Only one foodie will walk away with their very own publishing deal with Michael Joseph at Penguin Random House."

Jamie Oliver said: “I have been crafting cookbooks for over 20 years and I know the dedication, skill and intuition it takes to create recipes people want to buy and try at home.

"Breaking into publishing is incredibly difficult - an impossible dream for so many amazing cooks out there - so I am just so excited to get out there and discover incredible new talent, new perspectives and new approaches to cooking and food.

"We know the talent is out there and I’m thrilled to be able to help them fulfil their potential.”

You can apply to take part now by visiting https://www.plumpictures.co.uk/cookbookstar

The seven-part series will air on Channel 4 with an air date to be confirmed.

Picture: Channel 4