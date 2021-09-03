Sandi Toksvig to host The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge on More 4

Sandi Toksvig is to host a brand new competition series for More 4.

Following in the footsteps of The Great British Bake Off and The Great Pottery Throw Down comes The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge.

Advertisements

The eight-part series will be fronted by self-confessed enthusiast & collector of miniatures Sandi Toksvig.

Channel 4 shares: "This epic competition will challenge designers to renovate an entire derelict mansion, inspired by real-world designs. The catch is that the luxury fantasy home they must renovate is doll sized.

"Whilst the projects may be tiny, the task is huge. Our cast of miniacs (people who create all things miniature) will be set a series of challenges to test their design and practical skills.

"From crafting a Regency inspired dining room, complete with a dinner service and spread to die for to designing an Art Deco Bathroom, fitted with a a fully plumbed bath. Many of the installations they create in each mini build will need to function and fit the brief to pass the judges’ critical eye."

Judging the miniature creators interior design guru Laura Jackson and world-record holding miniature sculptor Willard Wigan MBE (World’s Tiniest Masterpieces), who will preside over both the individual and team tasks set to the contestants.

At the end of each week, the judges will decide who leaves until one winner is crowned.

Meanwhile, cutting edge effects will see Sandi shrunk down to explore the incredible mini rooms up close for herself.

Sandi Toksvig said: "I couldn’t be more thrilled to be hosting The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge. Finally a TV show in my size. I can’t wait to marvel in miniature."

Advertisements

Clemency Green, Commissioning Editor, Daytime & Features added: “I am hugely excited about this tiny show; big ideas and mighty ambition encapsulated in miniature perfection. It’s a magical world and I’m utterly thrilled that Sandi, Laura and Willard are going to be part of it.”

A start date for the series is to be announced.