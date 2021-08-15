Love Island 2021: Four couples face being dumped as public vote

Four couples face being dumped from Love Island 2021 in the next episode.

With a week before the final, tonight a surprise text shocked the villa.

The message announced: “Islanders. Tonight each couple must vote for the two couples who they think are the least compatible. Those who receive the most votes risk being dumped from the island.

“You must now decide in your couples who you are going to choose and submit your decision by text. You must not discuss your decision with anyone else. #judgementday #gowithyourgut”

The couples started their deliberations but it wasn't long before it was time for them to submit their decision via text.

Priya & Brett received five votes while Mary & Aaron, Faye & Teddy and Jake & Liberty all received three votes each.

As a result, all four couples are at risk of being dumped from the island.

Viewers have been invited to save their favourite couple. Those with the fewest votes from the public will face being dumped. The results of the viewer vote will be revealed in the next episode on Monday night.

Millie & Liam, Kaz & Tyler and Chloe & Toby didn't receive any votes from their fellow Islanders.

Elsewhere in this evening's episode, the girls questioned Jake's feelings as they staged an intervention for Liberty.

Meanwhile the boys were set a brand new challenge to cook up a couple's dinner. Each boy had to create a three-course dinner for their partner.

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9PM.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.