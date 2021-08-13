There are some shocks for the Love Island cast tonight as they learn viewer opinions of them.

Tonight there's a brand new challenge for the villa to take part in.

As the Islanders are relaxing in the garden, Millie receives a text which reads: “Islanders. It’s time to find out how the viewers rate you as couples. If you guess their opinions correctly, you can win a party tonight! #keepingupappearances #pollposition”

The Islanders are given a number of different categories and it’s up to them to decide which top three couples they think have received the most votes from the public.

The real results will then be revealed with points gained for every correct answer.

Aaron and Mary

Liam and Millie

Categories will include hottest couple, the most argumentative and most intelligent.

Can the Islanders guess correctly and win enough points to bag themselves a party tonight? And will the challenge ruffle any feathers among the couples?

Elsewhere in tonight's show, there's trouble for Jake and Liberty following last night's dirty dancing challenge.

Liberty says: “I do feel like since the whole rip the clothes off comment, I’ve been noticing a lot of similar things that have accumulated.”

She added: "We haven’t been spending a lot of time together recently."

Jake tries to reassure her: “I don’t know what more I can say. You are my girlfriend. You are part of me.”

Meanwhile, Millie and Liam are going in the other direction with their relationship.

The pair enjoy a cosy chat together as Liam says: “I already feel like I’ve fallen.”

Liam

Millie adds: “I look at you and feel a certain way. I want to say certain things.”

Liam replies: “It’s on the tip of my tongue but I feel like I shouldn't say certain things yet.”

Millie says: "Me too."

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.