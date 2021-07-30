Here's the full recoupling results from tonight's Love Island 2021 following the end of Casa Amor.

Tonight each of the original Islanders had to decide if they wanted to continue with their couples or recouple with one of the new Islanders in the main villa or Casa Amor.

Laura Whitmore was in the villa to oversee proceedings, telling the girls: "Each of you has a big decision to make. I’m going to ask you all one-by-one if you want to stick with your current partner who has been in Casa Amor or do you want to couple up with one of these boys standing in front of you now?”

Laura added: “The boys in Casa Amor have also been given a choice - whether to stick with you or couple up with one of the new girls.

"Remember Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test. Do you trust that your boy has stayed loyal to you? Or do you think he will have strayed?"

Love Island recoupling results

Chloe Burrows and Hugo Hammond both decided to recouple. Chloe recoupled with new boy Dale Mehmet while Hugo decided to recouple up with new girl Amy Day.

Abigail Rawlings decided to stay coupled up with Toby Aromolaran but he decided to recouple with new girl Mary Bedford.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish both decided to stay coupled up with one another.

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank both decided to recouple. Kaz recoupled with new boy Matthew Macnabb while Tyler recoupled with new girl Clarisse Juliette.

Faye Winter decided to recouple with new boy Sam Jackson but Teddy Soares decided to stay coupled up with Faye.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon both decided to stay coupled up with one another.

As a result of the recoupling, original islanders Abi and Teddy were left single but stayed in the villa.

As they were not chosen to be in a couple, new islanders Lillie Haynes, Salma Naran, Kaila Troy, Harry Young, Medhy Malanda and Jack Barlow were dumped from the villa.

But before they left, Lillie had plenty to share about Liam as she told host Laura she was shocked not to be picked after they shared a kiss in Casa Amor.

Love Island 2021 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2.

The next episode airs on Sunday night with Saturday night seeing more Unseen bits from the villa.