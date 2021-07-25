Love Island's Lucinda and Aaron speak out after their exit from the villa

Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis have spoken out after their exit from Love Island 2021.

The couple left the Love Island villa in tonight's episode after being voted as the least favourite pairing in a viewer vote.

Advertisements

On leaving the villa, Lucinda said: "I would sum up my Love Island experience as very eventful, fun and exciting as well. I feel like I was non-stop there but I absolutely loved it. I wouldn’t change it for the world.

"I’m excited to see where life takes me. I left with Aaron which is amazing so I am happy. It is bittersweet because I loved it there and you never want to go, but your time comes, and it does for everyone.

"I remember standing up and looking around seeing the couples standing up and thinking ‘Oh my God, if any of these couples leave it’ll be a big thing.’"

On what's next for her and Aaron, Lucinda said: "I definitely want to continue things with Aaron. At the time when Brad left I was really upset but I’m happy that I stayed because I carried on and saw Aaron in another way.

"I feel like when I went in, there was Brad and Aaron and it was nice to focus on one person. It meant that I could connect with Aaron and we get on really well."

Meanwhile Aaron said: "We were only coupled up for a couple of days unfortunately but I think first of all we want to start with a first date. We haven’t had a first date yet. We’ve just been getting to know each other within the villa so everyone else has been around. I’d like to start with a first date, that would be nice.

Advertisements

"I’ve planned a little something, a surprise for her. And then we’ll just move from there. I can’t say too much because I don’t really know.

"London to Brighton isn’t that far and I’m pretty sure we’ll be around each other quite a lot. We were really close with the same people in the villa which I think says a lot."

Lucinda coupled up Aaron after her previous partner Brad left the villa, with Lucinda opting to stay instead of leave with him.

Reflecting on the decision, Lucinda said: "I definitely want to continue things with Aaron. At the time when Brad left I was really upset but I’m happy that I stayed because I carried on and saw Aaron in another way.

"I feel like when I went in, there was Brad and Aaron and it was nice to focus on one person. It meant that I could connect with Aaron and we get on really well."

Advertisements

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.