Love Island has unveiled a brand new bombshell Islander - meet Andrea-Jane Bunker aka AJ!

In tonight's episode, the entrance of a brand new girl was teased after all of the latest villa drama.

Andrea-Jane Bunker is a 28-year-old hair extension technician from Hertfordshire.

You can find Andrea-Jane on Instagram under the username @andreajanebunker.

Meet Andrea-Jane Bunker

On why she's signing up for the show, Andrea-Jane - also known as AJ - says: "First of all, I’ve had the worst luck with men. I feel like this is the one thing I haven’t tried. I thought why not? Let’s give it a go."

On who she has her eye on, AJ continues: "There is something about Teddy. He’s a bit of me. In terms of being adventurous and spontaneous, I think we’d get on really well. Hugo and Aaron, there is something about them so I want to get to know them a bit more.

"I'm a respectful person in terms of morals. I’ll definitely approach [the other girls] and have a conversation beforehand. But I wouldn’t hold back. I feel like we all have a right to get to know the guys in there."

AJ went on to say she'd bring some fire to the villa.

She explains: " think I’m going to bring a bit of spice, I definitely am fiery. The girls need to know their worth and what standards they should be setting. I’m just going to go in there and be like, ‘Girls, you’re beautiful, you’re smart, know your worth!’

"Self love is massive for me. Girl power! In terms of the guys, I want to teach them the right way because I’ve been messed about by guys so much. They need to be taught some lessons. And in the meantime, hopefully I find a nice guy as well."

AJ continues: "I’m a big adventure and travel lover. A guy who is adventurous and spontaneous is an instant turn on for me because my ideal guy will be someone I can go on adventures with and make memories with. Also, a great sense of humor. A guy who has the right morals. A guy who knows how to respect a woman and knows how to communicate."

And asked how her friends and family would describe her, AJ says: "I think they would describe me as the life of the party. I can be a little bit savage because I say it as it is. My girls call me savage all the time.

"But I’ve got the biggest heart and I’ll do anything for my friends and family. And I would definitely say I’m confident as well. My girls also would say I’m indecisive and impatient!"

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.