Bruno Tonioli says he doesn't know if he'll be back on Strictly Come Dancing next year.

The BBC announced recently that Anton will join the Strictly judges this series alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

Advertisements

He'll be taking over from LA-based Bruno who is unable to commit to the 2021 series due to ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions.

Speaking this week, Bruno admitted he's not sure if he'll return to the show next year.

"It’s totally up to them. If there’s no Covid and they want me, I’ll be back. But they may say, ‘Anton was great, we don’t need you’.," he said.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Bruno continued: “I’ll do something else. It’s like James Bond actors, I’ve done my stint. You cannot be desperate, if you start down that path you’ll go insane. I won’t be second best.

“I worked my butt off for a very long time and I wouldn’t do anything if I didn’t feel comfortable. I’m not one for compromise.”

Talking about taking Bruno's seat earlier this year, Anton said: "My loves I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be stepping into Bruno’s brogues for the next series of Strictly.

Advertisements

"It’s a dream come true to be judging alongside the best of the best and I promise to be kinder to all the couples than any of them have ever been to me."

Meanwhile Bruno tweeted: "Sadly due to the current quarantine regulations and previous work commitments I will miss this year ⁦@bbcstrictly ⁩ will miss you all and I am sure you’ll be AMAZING ❤️"

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly starts in the autumn on BBC One

Although no names are confirmed for the show yet, celebrities rumoured currently include BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker, fitness guru Joe Wicks, actor Ryan Thomas, actor Gregory Piper from Line Of Duty and GMB presenter Laura Tobin.

Advertisements

Over on spin-off series It Takes Two, Janette Manrara will take over from Zoe Ball who stepped down after ten years.

Picture: BBC