Love Island 2021: Meet Lucinda Strafford - Age, Instagram, job and all about the Islander!

Love Island's seventh series has kicked off on ITV2 - meet new contestant Lucinda Strafford here!

Love Island follows a cast of single Islanders who must try their best to date, flirt and couple up in order to not get eliminated from the Island.

One of those joining the show this week for series 7 is Lucinda Strafford.

Lucinda is a 21-year-old online fashion boutique owner from Brighton.

Follow Lucinda Strafford on Instagram

You can follow Lucinda on Instagram at @lucindastrafford.

Lucinda says of joining Love Island: "I’m a relationship kind of girl. The timing is right and I want to have some fun."

Speaking of the current Islanders, she continues: "I really fancy Brad. And then possibly Liam. But obviously I’m open to getting to know any of the other boys.I feel like Brad probably doesn’t like people as much as he’s letting on.

"Liberty’s a similar age to me, so I think I’ll probably get along with her, she seems funny. I like Kaz, she seems really bubbly. I can tell Faye can stand up for herself, but I also quite like that about her. So I don’t feel like we’ll rub against each other.

"There’s none that I think that I won’t get along with just yet. But I’ll need to be with them 24/7 to know if I will get along with them or not."

Meet Lucinda

Currently the owner of online fashion boutique The Luxe Range, Lucinda used to work as a flight attendant.

She reveals: "I flew Dannii Minogue, Usain Bolt and Nick Grimshaw. They were all so fun. They were pressing the call button and specifically asking for me."

Lucinda says her family have been supportive of her decision to enter the villa, sharing: "Honestly, they were so happy for me. I live with my mum and one of my brothers –my brother is so funny, he’s so happy for me."

She added of potentially snogging on camera: "I’m fine about it. It’s only just laughs. I do think to myself, my whole family are at home watching, but then again it’s literally just a laugh. I’m 21, I’m just having fun."

Fronted by Laura Whitmore, Love Island 2021 also welcomes voice-over Iain Stirling.

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2. You can watch the show online with the ITV Hub here.