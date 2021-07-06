Love Island 2021: Meet Millie Court - Age, Instagram and all about the new Islander!

Love Island's seventh series has kicked off on ITV2 - meet new Islander Millie Court here!

Love Island sees a group of singles hoping to meet their perfect match.

One of the Islanders new to the villa for the latest season is Millie Court.

24-year-old Millie is a fashion buyer's administrator from Essex.

You can find Millie on Instagram under the username @milliegracecourt

Millie says of joining the Love Island cast: "I’ve been single for over a year now. I’m ready to find ‘the one’. I’m a very spontaneous and adventurous person. I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this before. I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it."

On what she's looking for in a partner, Millie continues: "Looks wise, it’s the classic tall, dark and handsome. But people who I’ve been with in the past haven’t been that. I say this but genuinely deep down it’s whether I’ve got a connection with them or not. I’m looking for someone that I can fully vibe with and we have the same energy.

"I really want someone who can make me laugh and is funny. Someone who matches me and not just because they’re good looking. Most boys who are really good looking are boring!"

On who she has her eye on in the villa, Millie adds: "Liam is the type of guy that I normally go for, I love how tall he is. Toby has a cute personality and I think he’ll make me laugh. Brad has stunning blue eyes and an amazing body and a banging tan!"

Meet Millie

Millie shares of her current job: "Ive been a buyer's assistant for three years. I love my job. It’s all involved with fashion. I studied fashion at university."

She says of her dating history: "My last relationship was a year and three months ago. We were together for six years. I’ve been on a few dates since then but not many because of the pandemic.

"One guy I went on a date with, I didn’t feel nervous and I just wanted to have fun. We were walking towards the bar and he thought he knew where he was going but then we got to a dead end. And he was like ‘we can’t go through here, we’ll have to walk back’ and I was like ‘let’s jump over the fence. I can’t be bothered to walk all the way back’.

"I’ve also had one guy use me for my discount at work."

Millie admits she's "definitely" competitive, confessing: I’m the worst competitive person as well because I’m a sulker if I don’t win. I get the hump if I'm losing."

Meanwhile her party trick involves her long tongue: "I poke it out really slowly and it looks really long."

