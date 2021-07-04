Where is Love Island filmed? All about the villa where ITV2 show is set

Where is the Love Island villa? Here's all you need to know about where the show is filmed.

Love Island is back this summer for a brand new series after more than a year off air.

They'll be spending their time in a luxury villa in sunny Spain.

Where is the Love Island villa?

The Love Island villa is found on the east side of the Island of Majorca (Mallorca) in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar.

The Love Island garden. Picture: ITV

Love Island bedroom

When its not being used for Love Island, you can reportedly rent the villa yourself for a cost of around £3,000 a week.

The luxury holiday home boasts a hot tub, infinity pool and six double beds - together with incredible views of the countryside.

The villa has been given a new makeover for 2021 including a new selfie mirror which is handy for taking those group pictures.

In the garden there's a giant swing seat for those intimate chats while the day beds are ready and set for some heart to hearts.

In the lounge is the dog house - a single bed outside the bedroom - while the luxury hideaway is back with some new secret draws.

There's also the secluded terrace where Islanders can enjoy a private one-to-one away from the group - but not from the cameras!

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are also available the following morning on BritBox.

Laura Whitmore hosts the show and says she loves going behind the scenes a the villa.

The Hideaway. Picture: ITV

Love Island villa

She says: "It’s like going on set of a movie and seeing how it works. I worked on TV shows before where it’s a set and there’s like three walls. In there it’s not. You can’t see the cameras.

"I always wondered when you see shows like Love Island, how do they forget about the cameras, but you can understand how they can forget about them because they’re kind of behind the wall or the glass... I walked in there, I was like, oh this is a really fun house to be staying in. Pretty fangirl to be able to see behind the scenes. Not many people get to do that."

Picture: ITV