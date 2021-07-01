Love Island series seven is currently on ITV2 - meet new cast member Liam Reardon here!

Love Island follows a group of single Islanders who will do their best to date, flirt and couple up to avoid getting voted off out of the villa.

Joining the villa this week is brand new islander, 21-year-old bricklayer Liam Reardon from Wales.

You can follow Liam on Instagram @liamreardon1 where he already has over 11,000 followers.

Liam says of being on Love Island: "I’m after a new partner. It’s been a while since I’ve had a girlfriend. I’m struggling to find one.

"They have to be fun, outgoing. A big thing for me is independence. I want them to want me, not need me."

He says of his perfect date: "It would be in Ibiza. Go to a restaurant, open air, overlooking the sea, jug of sangria and see where the night takes us. That’s the kind of night I like."

Meet Liam Reardon

Liam goes on to share of his celeb crushes: "Joanna Chimonides – I did message her before. She didn’t answer. She is gorgeous, my type of girl. Louisa Johnson from X Factor, she is very, very attractive and I like someone who can sing. And Nicole Scherzinger."

Liam says he's most excited about meeting new people in the villa: "I love meeting people. I do seasons in Ibiza, every day you’re meeting someone new. I was a host of a beach club. So making friends and finding someone I’m actually attracted to."

He continues: "I am competitive to a certain extent. I’m not over the top. It’s always nice being a winner. If I’m in competition for a female, I want to try my best, but I won’t go too far out of my way. If she liked you that much she wouldn’t have to make a choice."

As for who he currently has his eye on as he joins the villa, Liam adds: "I think Kaz is really good looking and has a great personality. I’m looking forward to getting to know her. And Chloe -I like her confidence and I’m intrigued to see what she’s about."

Meanwhile looking to the future, Liam shares: "I’d like to down tools and do a bit of property development. When I’m 30, living somewhere not in the UK.

"Part of me wants to be wealthy and successful, part of me wants to be living by the beach, run a bar, something on a smaller scale and be happy."

The show is hosted by Laura Whitmore with features narrator comedian Iain Stirling.

Love Island airs on ITV2 . You can catch up now with ITVHub.