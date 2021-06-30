Shannon Singh has spoken out after her exit from Love Island 2021.

Shannon made a shock exit from the Love Island villa tonight just 48 hours after launch.

The Scottish model found herself dumped from the show after new girl Chloe made a dramatic entrance and decided to couple up with her partner, Aaron.

Following her exit in the latest episode, Shannon laughed: "I was going in to hopefully meet someone, but I think also to have the summer of a lifetime... my group chat is going to be called ‘three episodes’."

Speaking about the first coupling, Shannon said: "I said I didn’t want anyone cocky and arrogant, but for them to make a kind of statement, they almost need to come down and be a bit like that. I found the coupling up interesting. I wanted someone to walk through that I thought, ‘Here we go, I’ve got a good shot at this’ but I didn’t find that.

Shannon on Love Island. Picture: ITV

"I was glad that I had Aaron out of everyone. I was just gutted I didn’t find that first physical attraction with someone. I rated that he [picked me]. The minute he walked through that door, his eyes did not get off me. I could feel it. We had a few chats and it was a bit like trying to get blood out of a stone with him.

"He’s a really, really nice guy but he’s just a bit too laid back for me. A lot of the girls were like, ‘You’re not giving it time’. But he agreed with me later, which was a good thing. I think when you meet someone there’s got to be a little bit of a physical… something to get you excited."

Reflecting on Chloe's arrival, Shannon continued: "We didn’t even really know the boys and they were away already [on a date with her]. I think a lot of the girls were worried and I wasn’t. I was honestly just like, 'Whatever'.

"She kept saying [Aaron] is really attractive. Which he is. Really easy on the eye. I think all the guys are good looking. I just think they were all too pretty for me.”

Shannon went on to talk about her exit: "I knew they were going to throw something in there, they always do. I knew it was going to be like she [Chloe] was going to take one of the guys. I just can’t believe I forgot there were dumpings. I think all of us forgot there were dumpings. None of us really spoke about it.

"When I read it out Liberty was almost crying, she was like, ‘What?’ I did get a little bit emotional and then I eased up.

Shannon on Love Island. Picture: ITV

"I am a bit gutted. Do you know what, out of all the girls, I think it is fair it’s me because I didn’t have any emotional attachments to the guys, but all the girls had tiny little things [going on].”

And asked if she would consider going back into the villa, Shannon replied: "Yeah – why not? I want to get back on my streaming. I think go on holiday with the girls and then suss out what I want to do. I think I’m going to have to spend a good couple of months sussing out what I want to do.”

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox