tellymix
Advertisements

Love Island's Shannon Singh speaks out after shock exit - and wants to go back in the villa

Posted by Josh Darvill
Shannon
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Shannon Singh has spoken out after her exit from Love Island 2021.

Shannon made a shock exit from the Love Island villa tonight just 48 hours after launch.

Advertisements

The Scottish model found herself dumped from the show after new girl Chloe made a dramatic entrance and decided to couple up with her partner, Aaron.

Following her exit in the latest episode, Shannon laughed: "I was going in to hopefully meet someone, but I think also to have the summer of a lifetime... my group chat is going to be called ‘three episodes’."

Speaking about the first coupling, Shannon said: "I said I didn’t want anyone cocky and arrogant, but for them to make a kind of statement, they almost need to come down and be a bit like that. I found the coupling up interesting. I wanted someone to walk through that I thought, ‘Here we go, I’ve got a good shot at this’ but I didn’t find that.

Shannon on Love Island. Picture: ITV
Shannon on Love Island. Picture: ITV

"I was glad that I had Aaron out of everyone. I was just gutted I didn’t find that first physical attraction with someone. I rated that he [picked me]. The minute he walked through that door, his eyes did not get off me. I could feel it. We had a few chats and it was a bit like trying to get blood out of a stone with him.

"He’s a really, really nice guy but he’s just a bit too laid back for me. A lot of the girls were like, ‘You’re not giving it time’. But he agreed with me later, which was a good thing. I think when you meet someone there’s got to be a little bit of a physical… something to get you excited."

Reflecting on Chloe's arrival, Shannon continued: "We didn’t even really know the boys and they were away already [on a date with her]. I think a lot of the girls were worried and I wasn’t. I was honestly just like, 'Whatever'.

Advertisements

"She kept saying [Aaron] is really attractive. Which he is. Really easy on the eye. I think all the guys are good looking. I just think they were all too pretty for me.”

Shannon went on to talk about her exit: "I knew they were going to throw something in there, they always do. I knew it was going to be like she [Chloe] was going to take one of the guys. I just can’t believe I forgot there were dumpings. I think all of us forgot there were dumpings. None of us really spoke about it.

"When I read it out Liberty was almost crying, she was like, ‘What?’ I did get a little bit emotional and then I eased up.

Shannon on Love Island. Picture: ITV
Shannon on Love Island. Picture: ITV

"I am a bit gutted. Do you know what, out of all the girls, I think it is fair it’s me because I didn’t have any emotional attachments to the guys, but all the girls had tiny little things [going on].”

Advertisements

And asked if she would consider going back into the villa, Shannon replied: "Yeah – why not? I want to get back on my streaming. I think go on holiday with the girls and then suss out what I want to do. I think I’m going to have to spend a good couple of months sussing out what I want to do.”

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook