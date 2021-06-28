Love Island 2021 first couples revealed before bombshell arrival

Love Island 2021's first couples have been revealed in tonight's opening episode - but a bombshell is already on the way.

Tonight (28 June) saw the brand new seventh series of Love Island kick off.

The first five girls - Kaz Kamwi, Liberty Poole, Sharon Gaffka, Faye Winter and Shannon Singh - all made their entrance before being joined by host Laura Whitmore.

"One by one the guys are going to come in, you’re going to decide if you like them or not," she told the group. "If you fancy them, you step forward and once you step forward or not, each boy will then decide who they want to couple up with. So, who is ready to meet our first boy?”

Love Island: The girls arrive at the Villa. Picture: ITV

The boys - Jake Cornish, Aaron Francis, Hugo Hammond, Toby Aromolaran and Brad McClelland - made their entrance one by one and were met by the girls.

At the end of the first coupling, here's how the pairs looked at the end of the first episode:

Jake and Liberty

Aaron and Shannon

Hugo and Sharon

Toby and Kaz

Brad and Faye

The couples then spent the day getting to know one another, including a game of saucy dares.

Love Island: The Islanders. Picture: ITV

However, the Islanders' game was soon interrupted by the first surprise text voice note of the series.

Toby received a voice note from new Islander, Chloe Burrows.

Making her dramatic entrance into the villa, Chloe said: "Hey boys. How are you? Chloe here. I’ve just arrived and I’m outside the front of the Villa.

"I’d like to take you all on a date but I’ll let you guys decide who wants to come and join me. Hopefully I’ll see you soon."

In a preview from Tuesday's show, Chloe is told she has to couple up with one of the boys leaving one of the current girls single.

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 at 9PM and online via ITV Hub. Episodes are also available the following morning on BritBox.