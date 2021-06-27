Simon Cowell has said he thinks a One Direction reunion is on the cards.

The group - originally made up of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - rose to fame on The X Factor in 2010.

They went on to sell more than 200 million records across the world before going on a hiatus in 2016 a year after Zayn left the band.

There's been no shortage of hope from fans of a reunion ever since, and now Simon has said he thinks it will happen.

"I think it will happen. If they got together, whether it’s making records again or touring, it would be the most amazing thing," he said in a new interview.

Simon told the Daily Mirror newspaper fans would : "If I could get into a room with them and just say, ‘You know what, whether it’s six months or something, I think you’d have such a great time’ – maybe I could persuade them.

"But I think they should do it, definitely. I would love it to happen. And the fans, of course, would love it."

Niall recently spoke about the prospect of a 1D reunion in a chat on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Quizzed on whether or not the group would get back together on day, he replied: "I don’t know... no-one really talks about it."

Niall explained: "Still talk to them all the time. There’s a couple of little babies from them lads. Everyone’s having their own success on their own. I’m enjoying what I’m doing.”

However Niall said he would be "down for it" - so long as everyone else agreed.

He added: “If everyone wanted to do it, I’d be down for it… you kind of need to all get in the same room and have the chat, but I don’t know when that would be.

“Having the same opinion is going to be always hard. Unless everyone was completely in, I wouldn’t want to do it. I wouldn’t want to half-force someone into doing it.”