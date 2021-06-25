Anton Du Beke says he'll be a "kinder" judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC announced this week that Anton will join the Strictly judges this series alongside Craig, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

He'll be taking over from Bruno Tonioli who is unable to commit to the series due to ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions.

Chatting on The One Show last night, Anton said: "I can’t tell you how thrilled I am."

He told hosts Alex Jones and Ronan Keating: "It’s so wonderful. I can’t tell you how it feels to be asked to do it. I love the show… as everybody knows…I absolutely love the show."

Anton went on to say he would be a "kinder" judge having appeared on Strictly as a professional dancer since its first series.

"As a judge, I will take that into consideration and judge accordingly," he said. "I know that everyone is trying their best. I shall be kind but I shall want it to be great as all the judges do.

"I think I’m going to be a kinder judge. I shan’t be gushing about everybody.

“I’m expecting them to dance well, as they’d want to dance, but I shall be understanding and try to show a bit of positivity.”

He added: "I’ll do my best to give them something to look forward to."

Meanwhile it's been claimed that while Bruno will miss out on the main series he may return for the Christmas special at the end of the year.

Bruno tweeted yesterday: "Sadly due to the current quarantine regulations and previous work commitments I will miss this year ⁦@bbcstrictly ⁩ will miss you all and I am sure you’ll be AMAZING ❤️"

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will launch in the autumn.

The show will again be presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly while Janette Manrara is to takeover as host of Strictly's It Takes Two following Zoe Ball's decision to step down after ten years.

The BBC said that new professionals will be announced in due course.

Picture: BBC