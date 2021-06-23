Peter Crouch to help revive ailing football club in new reality series

Peter Crouch will be seen trying to revive an ailing football club in a new reality series.

Provisionally titled Save Our Beautiful Game, the eight-part series will stream on discovery+ UK.

It will follow football legend Peter Crouch as he returns to his roots to try to reverse the fortunes of a lucky non-league community focussed football club.

Peter will be seen using his Premier League knowledge, experience and charm as he sets out a mission to turn the club around, joining the Board of Directors for the 2021/22 season.

The show hopes to highlight how grassroots clubs are the training grounds of future stars as newly qualified coach Peter takes on the challenge of elevating the team.

Simon Downing, SVP Marketing and Head of Content, Factual and Sport at Discovery, said:"“We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Save Our Beautiful Game to discovery+. The series takes us through an important narrative of community-loved grassroots sports interwoven with heart-lifting scenes of Peter’s homecoming to support local teams.

"It’s a fantastic story that will undoubtedly resonate with Discovery’s passionate sports fans.”

Rick Murray, Managing Director at programme maers Workerbee, added: “Peter is passionate about supporting grassroots level football and with his knowledge, boundless energy and charisma is throwing himself into the task.

"This series will be insightful, entertaining and hopefully a huge force for good for local football clubs and their communities. We are thrilled to be making it."

You can sign up to Discovery+ here, currently priced at £4.99/month or £49.99/a year