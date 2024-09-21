Strictly Come Dancing 2024 dances and songs (Week 1)

Strictly Come Dancing’s new series kicks off tonight with its first live show – what time does it start and who’s dancing what?

It’s week one this weekend with the opening round of performances taking place live tonight on BBC One.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing start time is 7PM with a marathon two-hour plus long show running until just after 9:25PM.

Tonight’s Song & Dance list

All fifteen couples will dance live this weekend with their first routine.

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles tonight are as follows:

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: Cha Cha to Twist And Shout by The Beatles – Stream/Download

Credit: BBC Public Service/Guy Levy

Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez: Cha Cha to Love At First Sight by Kylie Minogue – Stream/Download

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas: Viennese Waltz to Beautiful Things by Benson Boone – Stream/Download

JB Gill and Amy Dowden: Waltz to When I Need You by Leo Sayer – Stream/Download

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: Foxtrot to Is You Is or Is Ain’t My Baby by Dinah Washington – Stream/Download

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk: Jive to We Built This City by Starship – Stream/Download

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer: American Smooth to Vindaloo by Fat Les – Stream/Download

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal: Paso Doble to Breathe by The Prodigy – Stream/Download

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin: Foxtrot to Where Did Our Love Go by The Supremes – Stream/Download

Strictly Come Dancing Celebrities & Professional Dancers. Credit: BBC Public Service/Guy Levy

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: Quickstep to 9 To 5 by Dolly Parton – Stream/Download

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu: Samba to Do I Do by Stevie Wonder – Stream/Download

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: Cha Cha to Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter – Stream/Download

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova: Tango to Golden by Harry Styles – Stream/Download

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones: Tango to Ray Of Light by Madonna – Stream/Download

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones: Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones – Stream/Download

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke will be ready to critique the celebrities and their professional dance partners, scoring each couple out of 10.

As is tradition in the first week, no one faces elimination, and all contestants are safe.

However, the judges’ scores will be carried over to the following weekend, when viewers will have the chance to vote for their favourites for the first time.

The combined viewer votes and judges’ scores from the first two weeks will decide the bottom two celebrities, who will then compete in a dance-off to stay in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and, from next weekend, also on Sunday nights on BBC One.