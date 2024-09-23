The BBC has announced The Guest, a gripping new thriller set to air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

This fresh four-part drama is penned by Matthew Barry (Men Up, Industry) and is produced by Quay Street Productions, part of ITV Studios.

The Guest promises to be an addictive and fast-paced psychological thriller with an impressive cast led by Eve Myles and Gabrielle Creevy.

The Guest centres on the fascinating relationship between Fran, a successful businesswoman, and Ria, her employee.

Ria, having never quite found her way in life, becomes entranced by Fran’s confidence and self-assurance. The more Fran encourages Ria to take control of her future, the closer they become.

But when Fran’s advice sets off a shocking event, both women find themselves in a web of secrets and manipulation.

What follows is a tense game of cat and mouse, with twists and turns at every corner. Who’s really in control?

Alongside Eve Myles (Hijack, Keeping Faith, Broadchurch) and Gabrielle Creevy (Three Women, In My Skin), the show features some of Wales’ finest acting talent.

Cardiff’s own Sion Daniel Young (Lost Boys & Fairies, Slow Horses), Emun Elliott (The Gold, Guilt), and Bethan Mary-James (Sisters, Friday Night Dinner) also join the line-up.

Other names include Julian Lewis Jones (House of the Dragon, The Wheel of Time), Joseph Ollman (The Tattooist of Auschwitz), Clive Russell (Game of Thrones, The Witcher), and Catherine Ayers (Missing You, The Way).

Writer Matthew Barry said: “I’m beyond excited to be re-teaming with Nicola, Davina and the whole team at Quay Street Productions and the BBC to bring The Guest to life.

“As well as being an exciting thriller, at its core this is an examination of class, social mobility and the growing disparity between those at the top and bottom of our society.”

Filming for The Guest kicks off this month in Cardiff and its surroundings, with all four episodes directed by Ashley Way (Who is Erin Carter?), and BAFTA-winner Karen Lewis (Happy Valley) producing.