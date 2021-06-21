The first Love Island 2021 contestants on the cast of Season 7 have been revealed.

After a year off air, a sizzling summer awaits for a brand new selection of singletons looking for love as Love Island finally returns to ITV2 on Monday, June 28.

Host Laura Whitmore and narrator Iain Stirling return for one more long hot summer with Love Island 2021's villa welcoming a new generation of Islanders ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately relationships.

In the definitive game of love, every few days the islanders will have to couple up, with those not in a couple at risk of being dumped from the island - but with the path to true love littered with surprise bombshell arrivals and unexpected twists and turns, there’s never a dull moment in the islanders’ sunshine paradise.

Ahead of next Monday's launch, the first Love Island cast members are being revealed - meet everyone announced so far below!

Love Island 2021 cast

Sharon Gaffka

Age: 25

From: Oxford

Occupation: Operations Lead for Department of Transport

Instagram username: @sharongaffka

Says Sharon: "It's been a bit of a running joke between my friendship group for a while that I should apply, probably because I’m the most outrageous one out of the group. But also because of COVID and the lockdown, I’m the only single one in my friendship group. They’re either married or planning on getting married. I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore!"

Aaron Francis

Age: 24

From: London

Occupation: Luxury Events Host

Instagram username: @aaronfranciis

Says Aaron: "I’ve been single for about six or seven months and the dating world at the moment is a little bit off. Everyone’s wearing masks. You can’t really see anyone which makes dating a lot harder. I do prefer relationships than dating."

Liberty Poole

Age: 21

From: Birmingham

Occupation: Waitress & Marketing Student

Instagram username: @libertypoolex

Liberty says: "I've never had that nice, happy relationship so I think it will be nice and something for me to experience. Obviously I want the best summer ever because we have been in lockdown for a year so it would be nice to go away and enjoy the sun and make friends as well. I’m excited, I’m a bit of a social butterfly so I love to meet new people. I’m a girls’ girl as well so I can’t wait for the girly friendships. It’s going to be fun!"

Hugo Hammond

Age: 24

From: Hampshire

Occupation: P.E Teacher

Instagram username: @hugo_hammond_

Hugo says: "I’ve been single for a while now. With the current climate, it’s been really hard to get back into dating. I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there."

Shannon Singh

Age: 22

From: Fife

Occupation: Model

Instagram username: @shannonsinghhh

Shannon says of signing up for Love Island: "It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. If you’re lucky enough to participate in the show, why would you not? And hopefully meet an exciting hunk."

Jake Cornish

Age: 24

From: Weston-super-Mare

Occupation: Water Engineer

Instagram username: @jakecornish7

On why he signed up, Jake says: "I was in a relationship for seven years and then when lockdown hit, I was single. The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it."

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.