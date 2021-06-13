SAS: Who Dares Wins comes to a dramatic end tonight as seven recruits fight to the finish.

This evening (Sunday, 13 June) will reveal who has got what it takes to pass this condensed version of SAS selection.

Advertisements

In the last 48 hours, the remaining seven recruits – Adam, Connor, DJ, Justine, Kieran, Sean and Tyler - will head into the most psychologically demanding of all the phases: interrogation.

They will find themselves hooded, exposed to endless white noise and face brutal tactical questioning from a specialist team of interrogators who will employ never-before-seen methods in a bid to break the remaining few.

The punishing conditions and continued mental pressure prove too much for some, and not all of them will make it through to the final stage of the selection process.

For those that do make it there's a big shock in store as they their plight is far from over, with a brutal sickener awaiting them on Dun Caan, the highest peak on the island.

Advertisements

This last test of the process is designed by the DS to push the recruits to breaking point. Only the physically and mentally elite will have what it takes to pass selection.

Ahead of the final, the remaining recruits shared their mix of excitement and nerves of making it so far.

Reflecting on making it to the final stage, Adam said: "It felt amazing knowing that the end was so near and this course would be done soon. I was on my last legs, my whole body was killing and I was bloody staving hungry."

Connor shared: "When I entered the course, I definitely had the ‘Resistance to Interrogation Phase’ as an aim in my head. I wanted to try to get to interrogation to see what happens.

"The fact that this phase is so psychologically demanding made me so intrigued. I knew I was strong physically but this was the ultimate test to see how strong psychologically and mentally I am."

DJ added: "It feels awesome to have made it that far, especially given that there were so many amazing recruits alongside me. "

Justine reflected on the final challenge: "No regular civilian goes through an interrogation phase or anything similar in their life really, so I didn’t know how I’d cope. This was a completely different kind of mental endurance."

Meanwhile Keiran admitted: "I was definitely one of the least physically prepared recruits on the course, so to make it to the final stage is mad! "

"Before the course started I envisioned I wouldn’t get past Day five, so to make the final seven is a real achievement and one I’m proud of." added Sean.

Advertisements

Finally, Tyler revealed: "My personal goal going into the selection process was to make it to the interrogation stage, to allow me to put my mental strength to the test, as this is something I have held so much doubt against."

The final episode of the current series of SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Sunday 13 June at 9PM on Channel 4.