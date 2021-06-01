tellymix
The Masked Dancer: First look at tonight's performances as another celeb is unmasked

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
Rubber Chicken. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
The Masked Dancer continues tonight with its fourth episode - here's a first look at this evening's latest performances.

The mystery dancing competition sees celebs go head to head to put on the best dance performance all while their real identities are expertly hidden by outrageous masks and costumes.

Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall make up the panel of the new show, which is hosted by Joel Dommett.

Tonight sees five more contestants return to the stage for their second performance...

Rubber Chicken

Rubber Chicken. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Rubber Chicken. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Rubber Chicken. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Rubber Chicken. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

 

Frog

Frog. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Frog. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Frog. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Frog. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

 

Beagle

Beagle. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Beagle. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Beagle. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Beagle. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

 

Carwash

Carwash. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Carwash. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Carwash. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Carwash. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

 

Squirrel

Squirrel. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Squirrel. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Squirrel. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Squirrel. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

 

After all dance again, the studio audience will vote for their favourite before the bottom two face off in a dance off.

The panel will then decide who to save and who to send home, with the eliminated celebrity removing their mask to reveal their identity.

The fourth episode of The Masked Dancer UK airs tonight (1 June) at 7:30PM on ITV and the ITV Hub and continues nightly.

More masked dancers taking part in the competition are Zip, Knickerbocker Glory, Llama and Scarecrow.

So far Viper, Flamingo and Beetroot have all been unmasked ahead of Saturday's final.

You can watch and catch up via the ITV website.

Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

