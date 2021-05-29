Here's your very first look at tonight's episode of The Masked Dancer as it launches on ITV.

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, the show sees famous faces go head to head to put on the best dance performance while their real identities are kept hidden under spectacular masks and costumes.

Advertisements

The Masked Dancer 2021 is helmed by Joel Dommett alongside judges Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse.

The series launches tonight - Saturday, 29 May - from 7PM on ITV. Episodes will continue nightly over the next week (except Wednesday) before a grand final next Saturday.

All this week, the superstar panel of detectives together with viewers at home will be left to decipher the clues and work out who’s dancing in disguise. And there are more clues than ever before!

In tonight’s episode the first six masked dancers take to the stage in a series of battles.

First up its Zip vs Knickerbocker Glory - Zip dances to Sugarhill Gang & Chic - Rappers Delight & Good Times while Knickerbocker Glory performs to Lady Gaga & Beyoncé hit Telephone.

Knickerbocker Glory. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Zip. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

It's then Beetroot v Llama - Beetroot's first dance is to Anne Lennox's I Put A Spell On You while Quincy Jones's Soul Bossa Nova is the music for Llama's first performance.

Beetroot. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Llama. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Advertisements

Finally Viper faces off against Scarecrow performs to Lenny Kravitz's Are You Gonna Go My Way while Justin Timberlake & Anna Kendrick's September dances to Scarecrow.

Scarecrow. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Viper. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

At the end of the show the first celebrity’s identity is revealed.

Expect cryptic clues, epic routines and amazing reveals every night as the nation asks 'Who is Behind the Mask?'

Speaking ahead of the episode, Oti said: "My mind has been blown. You just don’t expect that level of dance so it’s really hard to guess who these people are because they are known for other things, not just their dancing skills.

"You don’t expect to see a Carwash doing backflips in a huge costume, it's crazy but it happens. And I know you guys don’t know what I am talking about but trust me you will be like how can they do that?"

Meanwhile Joel said: "I think you will be surprised.The names that are being revealed are so good. It’s been wonderful. There are a lot of people out there who would prefer to dance and not sing and this show is perfect for them.There have been some amazing names so far."

Advertisements

The Masked Dancer airs on ITV from 7PM on Saturday, 29 May and continues throughout the week.

Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV