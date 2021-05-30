Who is Flamingo on The Masked Dancer? Clues, theories and guesses so far

Who is Flamingo on The Masked Dancer? Here's a recap of all the clues and theories so far.

The Masked Dancer UK first series is airing nightly on ITV.

The mystery dancing competition sees celebs sing-off to put on the most impressive dance routine while keeping their identities secret behind mesmerising masks and costumes.

Joel Dommett presents The Masked Dancer alongside judges Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall.

One of the masked dancers on the competition this year is Flamingo, this beautiful tropical bird migrates to the dance studio during the Spring.

Who is Flamingo on The Masked Dancer?

In their first performance, Flamingo danced to Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya & Pink's iconic song Lady Marmalade.

In their opening clue package, Flamingo made references to showbiz reporting, fashion & modelling and getting married to a farmer.

Giving the panel a cryptic clue, Flamingo said: "I once shared a BLANK with a hot BLANK. Not just hot, dangerous."

Popular guesses from the panel and viewers included Maya Jama, Dani Dyer, Laura Whitmore, Lisa Snowdon and Louise Redknapp.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Flamingo is Maya Jama, this is the ONLY one I can guess with 1% confidence #MaskedDancerUK"

Another added: "Flamingo for me, I think Laura Whitmore #MaskedDancerUK"

A third commented: "1000000% Maya Jama."

The Masked Dancer UK's season one airs all this week on ITV.

More mystery dancers in the show this year are Beagle, Zip, Rubber Chicken, Frog, Scarecrow, Viper, Knickerbocker Glory, Llama, Carwash, Squirrel and Beetroot.

The latest episodes are available to catch up with with the ITV Hub.

Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV