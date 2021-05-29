Who is Scarecrow on The Masked Dancer? Early fan theories and guesses

Who is Scarecrow on The Masked Dancer? Both fans and the panel have shared their first guesses!

The Masked Dancer's first ever series airs all this week on ITV.

The mystery dancing competition sees celebrities sing-off to put on the best dance performance all while their identities are hidden dazzling masks and costumes.

Joel Dommett is fronting The Masked Dancer's first series alongside celebrity judges Mo Gilligan, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross.

Scarecrow is one of the masked dancers on the series this year - but who is behind the mask?

Who is Scarecrow on The Masked Dancer?

In their first dance on Saturday night's episode, Scarecrow performed to Justin Timberlake & Anna Kendrick's September

Appearing in their opening VT, Scarecrow made references to recycling, housekeeping, posing and a magic wand.

In a clue to the panel, in which Scarecrow removed two key words, said: "My BLANK was part of a BLANK story but it wasn't happily ever after."

Early guesses from the panel and viewers have included Michelle Keegan, Stacey Solomon, Fleur East and Stacey Dooley - as well as a member of Steps.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "The scarecrow is stacey soloman surely! #MaskedDancerUK"

Another suggested: "I’m thinking @_ClaireRichards is Scarecrow #MaskedDancerUK"

The Masked Dancer's first season continues each night this wee kon ITV and the ITV Hub.

More mystery contestants competing in the competition in 2021 are Zip, Viper, Llama, Beagle, Knickerbocker Glory, Carwash, Beetroot, Rubber Chicken, Flamingo, Frog and Squirrel.

You can catch up with the series with the ITV website.

Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV