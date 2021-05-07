Ant and Dec have joked they want to get Piers Morgan on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The Geordie duo reckon that it could be the perfect time to invite Piers into the jungle after he quit Good Morning Britain.

Ant and Dec appeared on ITV's Lorraine this week, with Lorraine asking the duo: "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will be looming very very soon and of course all the rumours are just starting.

"You have always said you guys want Piers Morgan to go in there. Is that still the case?"

The pair laughed: "He's not working at the moment, so you know, he'll be looking for a job."

Lorraine replied: "He's got a bit of time on his hands, who knows."

Ant and Dec went on to discuss whether or not the show would take place in Australia this year.

Last year's show was filmed in Wales due to the pandemic and it could be the case that the show returns to Gwrych Castle in 2021.

Ant and Dec explained: "People are having conversations with Australia to see if they will let us in, and to see if that's going to work.

"If not, we have got a lovely alternative to go back to in Wales. We had a great time there and had a really lovely series.

"The people of North Wales made us feel very welcome, and we'd gladly go back there."

The latest series of I'm A Celebrity was won by author Giovanna Fletcher.

She was joined in the Welsh camp by opera singer Russell Watson, radio DJ Jordan North, journalist Victoria Derbyshire, EastEnders star Shane Richie, Actress Jessica Plummer, stage star Ruthie Henshall, Paralympian Hollie Arnold, gold medal Olympian Sir Mo Farah, former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard, actress Beverley Callard and TV host Vernon Kay.