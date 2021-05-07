Little Mix The Search winners Since September launch online series

Little Mix The Search winners Since September have launched their own online series on BBC's YouTube channel.

Vocal and instrument group Since September won BBC One's talent show Little Mix The Search last year.

As winners Since September will join Little Mix on their next tour, which due to the pandemic has been delayed until 2022.

Since September: The Empty Seats Tour is a brand new, three-part web series following the winning band in the beginning of a year leading up to the biggest gigs of their lives.

The first episode of Since September: The Empty Seats Tour is out now on the BBC YouTube channel here.

Episode 2 is released on Saturday, 8 May at 11AM and Episode 3 on Sunday, 9 May at 11AM.

The BBC share: "In preparation for their prize to support Little Mix on their postponed nationwide tour in 2022, the series follows the band as they embark on a tour with a difference; playing at some of the UK’s most iconic venues, only in front of empty seats rather than sold out crowds.

"With gigs and concerts currently on hold due to the nationwide lockdown, the boys are given a once in a lifetime opportunity to perform at some of their favourite music venues across the country.

"Taking in each of their home towns, ‘The Empty Seats Tour’ sees the boys play at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena, Salford Lad’s Club in Greater Manchester, and finishes with a breath-taking performance from the rooftop of the Tate London along with a fun pit stop in Blackpool.

"Since winning Little Mix The Search, Since September have been constantly working, writing and rehearsing and now, they have the chance to showcase some of their new original music. Viewers can also expect a special appearance from one of Little Mix who visits to share some much appreciated words of wisdom and advice."

Little Mix The Search welcomed singers to become members of the next big band mentored by Little Mix - Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and now former member Jesy Nelson.

The singers who made it into new bands spent time living together and gained access to Little Mix’s inner circle who have contributed to their phenomenal success, including vocal coaches, song writers and producers.

The show created six groups: a Boy Band, a Girl Dance Group, a Girl Vocal Group, a Mixed Group, a Vocal & Instrument Group and a Rap R&B Group.

You can catch up on the series online now via BBC iPlayer here.

