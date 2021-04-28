Glow Up season 3 is on air now and here's how to watch and catch up on the latest episodes online.

The new series of Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star kicked off in April on BBC Three.

Fronted by Maya Jama, series 3 sees new 10 Make-Up Artists (MUAs) competing to win a lucrative contract to work alongside some of the world’s biggest artists.

Industry experts Val Garland and Dominic Skinner return as judges to choose who glows and who goes, as they whittle down the MUAs one by one before crowning this year’s Glow Up star.

Watch Glow Up online

Glow Up's third season started on Tuesday, 20 April with new episodes dropping weekly on Tuesdays at 7PM on BBC Three/BBC iPlayer here.

As well as streaming online, episodes will air weekly on TV on BBC One on Tuesday nights at 10:45PM.

The current season has eight episodes.

Watch Glow Up's past series

At the time of writing, all episodes of Glow Up are available to catch up for free for UK viewers via BBC iPlayer.

Glow Up first started in 2019, hosted by Stacey Dooley for its first two series.

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.

Is Glow Up on Netflix?

At the time of writing, the first season of Glow Up is available to watch online on Netflix in the UK.

Outside the UK, the first two seasons are available on Netflix to stream.

A release date for the third season on Netflix worldwide is to be announced.