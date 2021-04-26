The Cabins will return to ITV2 for second series in 2022

The Cabins will be back on ITV2 in 2022, it's been announced.

The dating show will return for a second series after its first series launch earlier this year became the ITV Hub’s most popular entertainment show.

The Cabins sees a cast of singletons ditching the dating rule book and deleting their dating apps in an attempt to find true love.

Moving into the intimate surroundings of The Cabins, the singletons then have 24 hours to decide whether they would like to spend more time together – or call it a day and walk away.

Packed with first ever dates, awkward silences, cooking disasters, karaoke and heartfelt confessions, the first series saw love blossom between Charlotte and Sarah, the first couple to stay for four days and leave as an official ‘Cabins couple’.

We also saw hot tubs and body painting with Robyn and Mamudo's fast-paced rollercoaster of a relationship, while axe throwing and tandem bike rides didn’t equal passion, it created a heart-warming friendship for Liam and Andras.

Paul Mortimer, ITV Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, said today: “The Cabins proved to be a great success amongst our target young audience, and we’re hoping cupid’s arrow can find its way back to the lodge when we debut our second series on ITV2 and ITV Hub in 2022.”

Michael Mannes, Managing Director at programme makers 12 Yard added: “We were delighted that The Cabins launched so well on ITV2 and The ITV Hub and are very much looking forward to producing an even more exciting, ambitious and love struck second series.”

The first series of The Cabins was the most watched amongst the 16-34 demographic across digital channels and became the ITV Hub’s most popular entertainment show, generating 400,000 streams and more than 800,000 consumption hours.

You can catch up with the full first series online now via the ITV Hub here.