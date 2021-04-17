Glow Up 2021 contestants: Meet the cast of MUAs on series 3

Glow Up is back for 2021 - meet the line up of contestants for season 3 here.
Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star returns to BBC Three with ten brand new Make Up Artists competing to win a contract to work alongside some of the world’s biggest artists.
Series three will see the battle of the brushes take place across multiple real-world assignments and challenges, as the MUAs get to work on everything from studio shoots and campaigns with Superdrug and Asos, through to period make-up and prosthetics on set with Pose, The Crown and Peaky Blinders.
Presenter Maya Jama joins resident judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner with a glittering array of guest judges and experts from across the worlds of beauty, TV, music and fashion.
Glow Up 2021 contestants
Dolli
Instagram username: @dolli.glam
Sophie Baverstock
Instagram username: @sophiebaverstock
Alex
Instagram username: @lipglosslezza
Xavi
Instagram username: @xaviguillaume
Elliot
Instagram username: @bankselliott
Ryley Isaac
Instagram username: @ryleyisaac
Samah
Instagram username: @samahsay
Nic
Instagram username: @nicmarilyn
Jack Oliver
Instagram username: @jackoliverx
Craig Hamilton
Instagram username: @craighamiltonartistry
Glow Up is streaming from Tuesday, 20 April with new episodes dropping weekly on BBC Three/BBC iPlayer from 7PM.
As well as watching online, episodes will air on BBC One starting Tuesday, 20 April at 10:45PM.