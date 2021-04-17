Glow Up 2021 contestants: Meet the cast of MUAs on series 3

Glow Up is back for 2021 - meet the line up of contestants for season 3 here.

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star returns to BBC Three with ten brand new Make Up Artists competing to win a contract to work alongside some of the world’s biggest artists.

Series three will see the battle of the brushes take place across multiple real-world assignments and challenges, as the MUAs get to work on everything from studio shoots and campaigns with Superdrug and Asos, through to period make-up and prosthetics on set with Pose, The Crown and Peaky Blinders.

Presenter Maya Jama joins resident judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner with a glittering array of guest judges and experts from across the worlds of beauty, TV, music and fashion.

Glow Up 2021 contestants

Dolli

Glow Up 2021 - Dolli

Instagram username: @dolli.glam

Sophie Baverstock

Glow Up 2021 - Sophie

Instagram username: @sophiebaverstock

Alex

Glow Up 2021 - Alex

Instagram username: @lipglosslezza

Xavi

Glow Up 2021 - Xavi

Instagram username: @xaviguillaume

Elliot

Glow Up 2021 - Elliot

Instagram username: @bankselliott

Ryley Isaac

Glow Up 2021 - Ryley

Instagram username: @ryleyisaac

Samah

Glow Up 2021 - Samah

Instagram username: @samahsay

Nic

Glow Up 2021 - Nic

Instagram username: @nicmarilyn

Jack Oliver

Glow Up 2021 - Jack

Instagram username: @jackoliverx

Craig Hamilton

Glow Up 2021 - Craig

Instagram username: @craighamiltonartistry

Glow Up is streaming from Tuesday, 20 April with new episodes dropping weekly on BBC Three/BBC iPlayer from 7PM.

As well as watching online, episodes will air on BBC One starting Tuesday, 20 April at 10:45PM.