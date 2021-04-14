All That Glitters has launched its first series on BBC Two - meet the line up of contestants here.

All That Glitters: Britain's Next Jewellery Star is a new six-part series to find Britain’s most brilliant jeweller.

Host Katherine Ryan invites eight jewellers to the All That Glitters workshop to face two challenges, all to prove they are the next big name in jewellery.

Each week they'll face a number of challenges from judges Solange Azagury-Partridge and Shaun Leane who will decide which contestant will be named Jeweller of the Week and who will be heading home.

All That Glitters airs Tuesday nights at 8PM on BBC Two.

All That Glitters 2021 contestants

Nicola

Age: 25

From: Hereford

Instagram username: @nicolalilliedesign

Nicola splits her time between her family, making jewellery and working part time as a special needs teaching assistant.

She says: "My schedule's pretty mad, it's a mix of work and mumming. I want to take part because I just love learning and also it would be a real affirmation that I can do this."

Naomi

Age: 23

From: Sussex

Instagram username: @missnaomi_jewellery

Naomi is a trainee goldsmith and works for a small jewellery firm in Sussex.

She says: "I started making jewellery when I was at school and we made big, crazy neck pieces and my neck piece got featured in a magazine, but now I'd say I'm becoming more contemporary in style. I love handmade jewellery. Everything is bespoke in our workshop that I work for.

"I think everyone has the chance to win but I don't know if it's going to be me... as long as I don't melt anything, we'll be OK!"

Dan

Age: 40

From: Somerset

Instagram username: @danielmusselwhitejewellery

Dan works making pieces for other jewellers, but he's keen to design more jewellery of his own.

He says: "I'm really looking forward to making things I'm not used to making and get me thinking and get me creative again. I've done so much work for other people that to actually sit and really find the style that I enjoy making, I'm hoping that will really come out."

Tamara

Age: 47

From: Essex

Instagram username: @tamaragomezjewellery

Tamara makes her jewellery from a creative arts building in central London and sells her work to private clients.

She says: "My friends call me Calamity Tam because I'm always tripping up and bumping into things, but when I'm in the workshop making, I'm just on it.. I'm very zen and calm and together. I decided to take on this challenge because I wanted to learn more and thought 'Let's see what happens'"

Sonny

Age: 26

From: North London

Instagram username: @sonnybaileyairdjewellery

Sonny has been making jewellery for five years from a small studio in North London.

He says: "Jewellery is my third career. My first I was in the youth set-up at Tottenham Hotspur. My second was personal training and I got out of there sharpish and fell into jewellery. I'm completely self-taught so my training was the internet and books.

"I've doubted myself for years and entering something like this is going to prove to me that I am actually good enough. A cliché but diamonds are created under pressure."

Hugo

Age: 23

From: Hayward's Heath

Instagram username: @hugoluisjewellery

Hugo started his jewellery-making traineeship at the age of 15 and now works for a jeweller's in Hayward's Heath.

He says: Going up my dad was a graphic designer so he was very involved in art and creativity I've always sort of wanted to go down that route. Anything I do I like to perfect it and make sure it's the best it can be and if it's not, I'll carry on until it is. I want to showcase my skills the best I can and hope that I don't mess up... too bad.

Lee

Age: 49

From: South Wales

Instagram username: @jewellerlee

For the last 15 years, Lee has worked in a small jewellery shop, where a lot of his time is spend repairing old pieces of jewellery.

Lee says: "I'm one of four boys so money was tight at home, mum and dad had a second hand shop and I was always involve with rubbing down bits of furniture and doing them up. So I suppose the crafty side comes from that."

Kim

Age: 56

From: Portsmouth

Instagram username: @kimstylesjewellery

Kim has been making and selling her work at arts and crafts fairs for over 20 years.

She says: "For me this a huge leap because I've kept myself to myself for years, but I just want to see how far I can go. I can't say 100% how I'm going to handle it but I feel I'm quite calm under pressure and just getting on with what I've got to do."

All That Glitters airs on BBC Two from Tuesday, 13 April.