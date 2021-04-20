All That Glitters applications: How to apply to be on the BBC series

Here's how to apply to be a contestant on the next series of BBC's All That Glitters.

All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star is a talent search to find the country’s most talented up and coming jewellers.

Advertisements

Hosted by Katherine Ryan, the first series debuted in April on BBC Two and now casting is underway for a second series.

All That Glitters applications

Applications to be a contestant on All That Glitters second series are open now.

You must be 18 or over in order to apply as of 26 April 2021.

To submit yourself, fill out the form online here.

Online applications currently close on 4 June 2021.

How does All That Glitters work?

The producers of the show explain: "Each week, the jewellers will battle it out to impress two of the biggest names in jewellery business by creating ‘bestselling’ pieces as well as making real clients’ dreams come true, transforming incredible stories into ‘bespoke’ objects of beauty that will last forever.

"Working with some of the most valuable objects on earth including silver, gold, and precious gemstones, the challenges will explore the wildly diverse styles and aesthetics that can be found across different types of jewellery design and craftmanship. Every episode will be bursting with science, history, and culture.

"Only one of the jewellers can prove they are a cut above the rest and claim the ‘All That Glitters’ crown."

Advertisements

All That Glitters airs on BBC Two.

You can watch the first series online now via the BBC iPlayer here.