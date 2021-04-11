The Great British Sewing Bee 2021 contestants: Meet the line up of series 7

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for 2021 - meet the line up of contestants here.

Joe Lycett is back in charge, with twelve of Britain’s most talented home sewers competing to win one of TV’s toughest creative challenges.

Advertisements

Judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young return to cast an expert eye over the garments, in the contest to find Britain’s best amateur sewer.

The Great British Sewing Bee starts at 9PM on Wednesday, 14 April on BBC One.

Meet the contestants on Series 7 of The Great British Sewing Bee below...

The Great British Sewing Bee 2021 contestants

Adam Brooks

Adam

Age: 31

Job: Cruise Ship Entertainment Director

From: Leicester

Instagram username: @adamjamesbrooks_

Adam was taught to sew at the age of six by his nan. He currently knits for his eighteen-month-old nephew whose nickname for Adam is Abba because Adam is a self-styled 'Dancing Queen'.

Adam loves the stage and studied Performing Arts at university before going on to work as a cruise ship entertainer and being promoted to Cruise Ship Entertainment Director.

Adeena Khatoon

Adeena

Age: 40

Job: Student Engagement Officer

From: Birmingham

Instagram username: @deesewcialspace

Adeena currently provides welfare and support to the students in her job as a Student Engagement Officer.

As well as sewing, which sees Adeena fusing her Pakistani heritage with British style, her other hobbies involve painting, sketching and woodwork, and one of her crafty achievements includes a giant pencil she carved for a friend.

Advertisements

Andrew Aspland

Andrew

Age: 54

Job: Maths Teacher

From: Hull

Instagram username: @andrew.aspland

Sewing was brought up in a sewing family with both his mother and grandmother making their own garments.

A busy hobbyist, when he’s not making vestments for his partner who is a priest, or a new shirt for himself, he’s likely to be found bellringing or making stained glass windows. He says: "One nice aspect of making things for churches is that they can be big, they can be showy, and are made from the best fabrics."

Cathryn Waudby

Cathryn

Age: 57

Job: Post-Office Worker

From: Yorkshire

Instagram username: @cathrynwaudby

Cathryn has been sewing for over 50 years, often making new clothes from recycled fabrics.

As well as sewing, Cathryn loves spending time on her allotment. She's also an ardent David Bowie fan with a cat named Ziggy Stardust while Stormzy is her favourite grime artist with Cathryn having previously sewed his lyrics into her garments.

Damien

Damien

Age: 39

Job: IT Installation Engineer

From: Bolton

Damien started teaching himself to sew three years ago after he needed to alter a pair of trousers for his work.

Describing his style as 'practical', Damien regularly makes casual clothes for himself together with an occasional dress for his partner, Jackie. As well as sewing, his hobbies include craft ale making, woodwork, riding his motorbike and playing the guitar.

Advertisements

Farie

Farie

Age: 34

Job: Accountant

From: Dunstable

Instagram username: @farie_zata

Farie studied Fabrics and Fashion at GCSE. Although she now works as an accountant she atoll has a passion for design with sewing providing a creative outlet that accountancy doesn’t.

Farie has two young daughters and regularly makes them colourful outfits they can guarantee their friends won’t have.

Jean

Jean

Job: Art Psychotherapist

From: County Down

Instagram username: @jeanandyoda

Jean was taught to sew as a child by her mother and today she creates clothes for herself and her partner Jo.

Currently working as an Art Psychotherapist - she uses the medium of art to help children, teenagers, and adults through difficult life experiences - Jean also loves walking and in 2018 spent seven weeks on a 500-mile pilgrimage between France and Northern Spain.

Julie

Julie

Age: 62

Job: Beauty Therapist

From: Rotherham

Instagram username: @juliepygot

Julie got her first sewing machine as a Christmas gift and has been sewing ever since, making her own clothes including prize-winning dresses for Ladies’ Day at the races.

Currently working as a Beauty Therapist, Julie used to be a part of a European dance troupe and high-kicked her way through Greece, Italy and Spain.

Advertisements

Lawratu

Lawratu

Age: 37

Job: Local Authority Officer

From: Surrey

Instagram username: @seamesew

Lawratu learned to sew around six years ago, starting to make her own clothes because she was unhappy with the fit of items in the shops. Self-taught, Lawratu's designs are inspired by her West African heritage.

An active member of the local Women’s Institute, she wants to dispel the myth that people who attend the WI are "all fuddy-duddies sitting round eating scones and having cream teas."

Raphael

Raph

Age: 34

Job: Textile Artist

From: London

Instagram username: @raph_sew_and_so

Raphael only properly learned to sew during lockdown having worked as a Textile Artist dyeing cloth for high-profile movies.

Still developing his sewing skills, he says: "I’m a DIY sewer, because I’m self-taught. So I don’t necessarily use pins. But then, I also don’t like unpicking things!"

Rebecca

Rebecca

Age: 23

Job: Customer Assistant

From: Scunthorpe

Instagram username: @rebeccamaydesigns

Rebecca was taught to sew from the age of four by her mum and nan, going on to study textiles at Level. A trained teacher, Rebecca finds making clothes the perfect way to relieve the stress of a working day.

As well as sewing, Rebecca's hobbies include playing the piano and amateur dramatics - recently starring as the Good Fairy in a pantomime.

Serena

Serena

Age: 21

Job: Medical student

From: Edinburgh

Instagram username: @serenasews_

Currently studying medicine, Serena started teaching herself basic sewing skills from YouTube in her teens, and now creates her own designs as well as ‘refreshing’ charity shop garments.

She says Killing Eve’s iconic character Villanelle is her style icon, explaining: "She’s a bit androgynous and I’ve always been into wearing brogues and high waisted trousers."

Advertisements

The Great British Sewing Bee airs on BBC One from Wednesday, 14 April.