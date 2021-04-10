Big Brother stars and fans pay tribute to Nikki Grahame following her tragic death

Stars and fans of Big Brother have paid tribute to Nikki Grahame following her tragic passing.

Nikki's friends and family shared the sad news of her death earlier today, saying: "It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April.

Advertisements

"It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely."

Nikki rose to fame on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006 before returning to the show Ultimate Big Brother in 2010.

As well as her appearances on Big Brother, Nikki regularly featured on spin-off show Bit On The Side as a guest panellist.

Big Brother stars and presenters have been quick to pay tribute.

Davina McCall tweeted: "I am so desperately sad to hear about Nikki Graham x my thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was the funniest , most bubbly sweetest girl x"

Big Brother's famous voice over Marcus Bentley shared online: "#Who is she’? The best housemate ever! Night, night Princess Nikki!"

Bit On The Side's Rylan Clark-Neal posted: "Thinking of Susan and Nikki’s close friends and family. A Big Brother Icon x"

Advertisements

And Channel 4 said: "We are desperately saddened by the tragic news about Nikki Grahame and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Nikki’s family and friends."

Meanwhile fans shared some of their favourite moments from Nikki's time on BBUK - including THAT iconic Diary Room entry.

This will always be one of favourite Nikki big brother moments ❤️ #nikkigrahame #whoisshe pic.twitter.com/SZbgqhYff5 — matt (@generaltv9300) April 10, 2021

@AlfieS12 tweeted: "Nikki Grahame was more than just a reality TV star. She was real, never anything but herself, and loved Big Brother. This news is so heartbreaking because we’ve seen her struggles over the years and we’ve seen her overcome them before, and she will just be so missed. #RIPNikki"

Horrible news about Nikki Grahame. Possibly the best BB housemate ever and she will live on in my overuse of this phrase and GIF. Reality TV G.O.A.T #whoisshe pic.twitter.com/Wauxjy74fE — Leigh Ham (@MidwifeLeigh) April 10, 2021

@Jonny_Dodds shared: "I know people use the term “rent free” a lot, but Nikki Grahame truly will live in my head rent free for the rest of my days. I’ll never be able to hear someone say “who is she”, or complain about being cold, or even eat a bowl of cornflakes without thinking of her."

@harrisonjbrock wrote: Absolutely devastated to hear the news about Nikki Grahame’s death. For people my age in 2006, she defined what it meant to be a reality tv personality before reality tv really became what it is now. Endlessly quotable, instantly beloved and a character no one will ever forget.

Advertisements

Raph Korine, Big Brother 18, tweeted: "I am so so heartbroken to read about Nikki. If there is any human in the world who is the heart and soul of Big Brother, it’s the incredible Nikki Grahame. As said in her original VT, “I’m just special” and she truly was in every way imaginable. RIP beautiful legend "

Big Brother 15's Ashleigh Coyle wrote: "Awfully sad to hear the news of the passing of Nikki Grahame, a true reality tv icon. Sending love to all of her family & friends."