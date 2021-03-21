"Several" TOWIE cast members suspended 'after breaking lockdown rules'

The Only Way Is Essex bosses have suspended "several" cast members following claims they broke lockdown rules.

A spokesperson for the show confirmed that a number of the cast have been "temporarily suspended" from filming but did not reveal who.

They said in a statement to OK! Magazine: "Several cast members have been temporarily suspended from filming TOWIE.

"The safety of our cast and crew is of paramount importance and we expect them to abide by the protocols put in place in line with government guidelines to ensure they keep themselves and those around them safe."

The new series of the reality show launched on ITVBe last weekend with producers revealing how the show had created "its own little world" in order to film safely.

They said: “The show will still be bringing you the cast’s real lives and stories, but to keep everyone safe TOWIE have had to create its own little world to film in.

"So, although you may see cast in pubs and restaurants, don’t worry because they've opened just for the show and have put in lots of extra measures, so Lime Pictures and ITV can still bring you the TOWIE you love safely.

The Only Way Is Essex airs Sunday nights at 9PM on ITVBe and online via the ITV Hub.

In the latest episode tonight (21 March), the news of Ella and Pete’s secret snog swirls around Essex as the pair arrange to meet up. Is Pete ready to take the relationship to the next level? And how will Chloe S react to the revelations that Pete has moved on? Meanwhile, Ella comes face-to-face with former bestie Kelsey following their recent fall-out.

Elsewhere, Amy is left stuck in the middle between Bobby and Harry, while, following her explosive war of words with Chloe B, Saffron confronts Chloe M and Courtney who have become embroiled in the drama.