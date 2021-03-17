Made In Chelsea 2021 start date confirmed for new series

Made In Chelsea is back for 2021 with its brand new series - here's all you need to know.

Our favourite Chelsea residents return for what will be the 21st series of the E4 reality show.

The new series will see the SW3 socialites escape Chelsea and bubble up in a beautiful Cotswolds mansion.

When does Made In Chelsea start?

Made In Chelsea's new series begins on E4 on Monday, 29 March at 9PM.

The new series will air weekly on Mondays with twelve episodes.

In the first episode, Ollie and Gareth prepare to surprise everyone with an exciting announcement. Heartthrob Miles is back, single and ready to cause havoc, but will his return mark the beginning of the end for Maeva and James? During a raucous first night, Miles focuses his charm on Reza's girlfriend, Ruby, and Sam is not impressed...

Meanwhile, Julius, Liv's estranged BFF, makes a surprise return, leaving Tristan suspicious of his agenda.

Watch Made In Chelsea online

As always you'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the All 4 player.

At the time of writing, all past series of Made In Chelsea are available to catch up for free (for UK viewers) via All 4.

Made In Chelsea originally started in 2011 with a one-off series of 8 episodes. Since then, the show has typically aired two series a year as well as specials in locations such as Croatia, Ibiza, LA and NYC.

That means over 200 episodes are currently available to catch up on!

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.